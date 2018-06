Police are investigating a shooting that left one teen dead in the St. Claude neighborhood Monday night.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of North Tonti and Independence streets around 9:40 p.m.

According to NOPD, a 17-year-old male was shot in the head at the location.

NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting . It happened around 9:40pm near North Tonti and Independence Streets. When officers arrived, they discovered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/lPiDkh6zqE — Caresse Jackman (@CaresseJ) June 26, 2018

Additional information has not been released at this time.

