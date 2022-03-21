Teenager recovering after being shot in drive-by shooting in Terrebonne

GRAY, La. — A 15-year-old is recovering in Terrebonne Parish after being shot in a drive-by shooting.
According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Deputies say several people were outside, at the intersection of West Park Avenue and LA 316, when someone in a vehicle passing by started shooting.
The teenager who was shot is listed in stable condition, but we do not know the extent of his injuries.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433. Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward.