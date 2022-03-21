Teenager recovering after being shot in drive-by shooting in Terrebonne

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers

GRAY, La. — A 15-year-old is recovering in Terrebonne Parish after being shot in a drive-by shooting.

According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Deputies say several people were outside, at the intersection of West Park Avenue and LA 316, when someone in a vehicle passing by started shooting.

The teenager who was shot is listed in stable condition, but we do not know the extent of his injuries.