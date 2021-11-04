Teenager reportedly hit by train in St. Charles

A teenager was found alert and conscious after reportedly being hit by a train

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A teenager was found alert and conscious after reportedly being hit by a train.

Deputies in St. Charles Parish say they received the call that someone was struck by a train on Wednesday evening around 9:00 p.m. It happened on the C.N. Railroad, located near Interstate 10 and Interstate 310 in St. Charles Parish.

Deputies say they had to use A.T.V.’s to get to the location because it was mostly marsh, with the exception of the railroad tracks that are elevated.

Deputies say the 15-year-old was taken to a local area hospital for treatment related to his injuries.