Teens among 3 wounded in Bourbon Street & St. Roch shootings Sunday morning: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — For the second time in two days, gunfire rang on Bourbon Street before sunrise, striking a victim and sending her to the hospital. A St. Roch area shooting two hours earlier wounded two teenagers.

The Bourbon Street shooting happened Sunday morning near Bourbon and Conti streets, a police spokesperson said. It was the second shooting with victims that morning. A police statement for the Sunday Bourbon Street shooting was sent shortly before 3 a.m.

Police didn't share the victim's age.

A Bourbon Street shooting the day before wounded five victims around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

The shooting in St. Roch was reported by police a few minutes before 1 a.m., and it happened near Arts and N Villere streets.

First reports from police on the St. Roch shooting said two teenagers, both 17 years old, were wounded.

One of the victims was shot in the back and was grazed by gunfire on her shoulder, a statement from New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Aaron Looney said Sunday morning.

Paramedics were able to arrive on the scene in time to take her to a hospital.

The second 17-year-old victim went to the hospital on his own.

As NOPD investigators continue looking for clues at the scenes and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who shot the victims, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867