HOUMA, La. — The Houma Municipal Auditorium will serve as a temporary severe weather shelter for those in need on Tuesday.

Those who feel unsafe in their current homes and do not have friends or family to stay with, are invited to stay temporarily at the government building located at 880 Verret Street in Houma. This includes those living in a FEMA or State of Louisiana travel trailer (RV), a modular home, or damaged homes.

The auditorium will open at 10:00 a.m. on March 22nd and stay open until the severe weather is no longer a threat to Terrebonne Parish.