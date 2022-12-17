Jefferson Parish offers temporary housing, tarps for tornado victims, here is how to sign up

The parish will be offering temporary housing in travel trailers at Bayou Segnette State Park for those who were impacted by the tornado.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Tornado victims in Jefferson Parish in need of temporary housing can stay at a travel trailer in Bayou Segnette State Park thanks to temporary housing assistance parish officials announce.

It is part of a partnership with GOHSEP, Jefferson Parish Government, and the City of Gretna.

The parish will be offering temporary housing in travel trailers at Bayou Segnette State Park for those who were impacted by the tornado and who qualify for assistance.

The temporary housing will be available to renters or homeowners who do not have insurance to cover the cost of temporary housing.

Rental assistance will also be available to anyone meeting income requirements. To qualify for either program, the home must have major damage from the tornado based on parish damage assessments parish officials say.

In addition to these housing options, professional tarp installation on roofs with damage will be available to any homeowners who do not have insurance to cover this work.

To sign up for either temporary housing or tarp installation, CLICK HERE, visit www.JeffParish.net or call the Emergency Operations Center at 504-349-5360.

As more information is available, real-time updates will be posted to www.JeffParish.net and all official parish social media outlets.

For additional information regarding tornado recovery and response, please contact the Emergency Operations Center at (504) 349-5360 or visit www.JeffParish.net. Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@JeffParishGov) or by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.