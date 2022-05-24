Gov. Abbott confirms 14 children and 1 teacher were killed in the Uvalde school shooting

The 'active shooter' was reported shortly after noon at the school in Uvalde, which is about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — At least 15 people, including 14 children, are dead following a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The alleged shooter was killed, local police confirmed.

Others remain hospitalized in facilities in Uvalde and San Antonio.

Governor Abbott tweeted a video that says in part:

"The shooter was Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. It's believed that he entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun, and he may have also had a rifle, but that is not confirmed according to my most recent report. He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher. [the shooter], he himself, is deceased, and it's believed that responding officers killed him."

Uvalde Memorial Hospital officials told KENS 5 that 15 people were transported there. Earlier, the hospital reported two people were dead upon arrival.

Uvalde officials say the shooting started at 11:32 a.m. at a building at Robb Elementary that houses 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders.

All campuses were placed under lockdown due to the gunfire, and students and staff were reportedly safe in the building.

Immediate family of those students are being told to report to the cafeteria on the second floor of the hospital. They asked those who are not immediate family to refrain coming to the hospital.

Uvalde CISD said parents can now go and pick their students up at the Civic Center for reunification. UCISD said parents are encouraged to pick their students up at this time.

Governor Abbott later sent a statement to media: