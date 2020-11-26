1 shot to death, 1 stabbed to death, 1 wounded in Lower 9th Ward confrontation on Thanksgiving Day

One man was stabbed to death, and another was shot to death near Tricou and N Robertson streets. The confrontation also sent a woman to the hospital with stab wounds

NEW ORLEANS — A stabbing & shooting incident in the Lower 9th Ward killed two men and wounded a woman on Thanksgiving Day.

One man was stabbed to death, and another was shot to death near Tricou and N Robertson streets, a block from N. Claiborne Avenue, a police spokesperson said. The confrontation also sent a woman to the hospital with stab wounds.

The man who was stabbed to death was declared dead at the scene Thursday morning, Paris Holmes, an officer with the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division, said.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, later, he died from his wounds. The stabbed woman was also taken to the hospital, but police didn't say what was her medical condition

Police are treating the killings as homicides.

Detectives with NOPD's homicide unit will investigate the case.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victims, how and why, the investigation into the killings is far from over, but police said they're always willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867



After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victims' names and the official causes of death but not before getting in touch with the victims' family.

