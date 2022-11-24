Thanksgiving travelers - by the numbers

Expect the roads and airports to be very busy this weekend.

NEW ORLEANS — If you’re watching us from a family member’s house tonight – there’s a chance you’re one of the tens of millions of people who traveled for Thanksgiving.

Holiday travel is almost back to pre-pandemic volume.

Here’s a look.

Whether by air, car, or bus, 54.6 million people were expected to travel more than 50 miles for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA.

While a huge majority, about 90% were expected to drive, about 4.5 million of those people were expected to fly…with air travel up 8% over 2021.

Looking at the numbers this week from Armstrong International – about 22,000 people went through TSA on Monday.

Sunday, that number was even higher, at 24,000.

It was smooth sailing with no major delays or inclement weather here in New Orleans – but of course – all of those travelers have to go home sometime.

Expect this weekend to be very busy at the airport and on the road.