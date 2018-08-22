NEW ORLEANS -- Less than 24 hours after a 17-year-old girl was shot to death, 26-year-old Joann McDaniel has turned herself in connection with the murder.

However, the news brings no relief to neighbors Eyewitness News talked with who are still in shock over what they saw.

"So sad, a young girl lost her life out here like that for senseless violence," Deidra Curtis said.

NOPD officers were still on the scene near Abundance and Ursula Spencer streets as neighbors watched detectives comb over areas for evidence after the death of 17-year-old Tajana Williams.

"It's just senseless, I don't know the child, my heart just goes out to the child because I'm a mother myself," Curtis said.

It's unclear if McDaniel knew the victim, but she's been booked on 2nd-degree murder.

"She's still a child, somebody's child," Curtis lamented.

According to police, the shooting happened at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday. Officers in the neighborhood heard a gunshot, and later found Williams lying on the ground near the corner of Ursula and Abundance, with a gunshot wound to the head. She died there on the scene.

While the police tape has cleared, neighbors say the damage from a bullet, and the sight of Williams' body last night has left them with their own emotional wounds.

"We should care because that could have been your kid."

From posts on Facebook under #justiceforteetee, Williams had just graduated from high school. A post indicates she was looking into a career with the military.

"You should care, everybody has a heart," Curtis said.

Jacqueline Quynh can be reached at jquynh@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL