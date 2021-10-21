The 50 worst schools in Louisiana get $50k-$100k to catch up

18 of the schools eligible for the funds in Louisiana are in Jefferson Parish and New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Education wants to help struggling schools across the state with funds to kick start their efforts to self-improve.

The funds are going to the worst 50 schools on two different lists: Schools that had the biggest dip in student mastery performance and schools that had the biggest spike in student unsatisfactory performance — between 2019 & 2021.

But what does that mean?

Student mastery performance is the measure of a student's readiness to meet academic standards going forward.

Student unsatisfactory performance is students not meeting current academic expectations.

“It is critical that we provide additional resources to students in schools with the most significant two-year declines,” State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley said. “We must do everything within our control to recover student learning loss and accelerate these schools’ performances as quickly as we possibly can.”

The worst 50 Louisiana schools on these lists qualify for $50,000— $100,000 for schools that make both lists.

The funds are intended to help with student attendance and wellbeing, academic recovery, and professional learning.

In Southeast Louisiana, the majority of schools that made those lists are in Jefferson and Orleans Parishes.

Here is a list of Jefferson and Orleans Parish Schools that qualify for the funds.

Jefferson Parish

Shirley Johnson/Gretna Park Elementary School

McDonogh 26/Homedale Elementary School

Isaac G Joseph Elementary School (made both lists)

George Cox Elementary School (made both lists)

Bridgedale Elementary School

Greenlawn Terrace Elementary School

Mildred S. Harris Elementary School

New Orleans

New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy

Noble Minds

McDonogh 42 Charter School

Elan Academy Charter School

Lawrence D. Crocker College Prep

Dr. Martin Luther King Charter School for Sci-Tech

Travis Hill School

Einstein Charter Middle Sch at Sarah Towles Reed

Alice M Harte Elementary Charter School

Benjamin Franklin Elem. Math and Science

No schools from St. Bernard Parish or St. Charles Parish made the lists.

In St. Tammany Parish, Chahta-Ima Elementary School is the only school on either list. It was among the worst 50 schools with a drop in student mastery performance.

Plaquemines and Terrebonne also had a school each that made the list of schools that meet eligibility for Accelerating schools funding.

St. John and Tangipahoa Parishes each have three schools on the lists. Lafourche Parish had two.