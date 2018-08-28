The Advocate and WWL-TV on Tuesday moved to intervene in a federal lawsuit that several former St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s deputies filed against Sheriff Randy Smith last year, objecting to efforts by some of the plaintiffs to keep aspects of the lawsuit secret.

The 10 plaintiffs to the suit were strong supporters of former Sheriff Jack Strain, who lost to Smith in the 2015 election after 20 years in office. They claimed Smith terminated them improperly because of their loyalty to Strain.

More recently, three of the plaintiffs – David Hanson Sr., David Hanson Jr. and Tammy Hanson – filed a motion seeking to sever their claims from those of the other plaintiffs and to stay, or delay, their portion of the suit. Their reasons for doing so are unknown, because the motion was filed under seal.

The news organizations want to unseal that motion, noting that there is a strong public interest in understanding the case in part because the plaintiffs have made “serious allegations” against Smith. Moreover, the motion points out that some of the plaintiffs are closely related to the operators of an inmate work-release program that was privatized on Strain’s watch – a program that has recently attracted the attention of federal authorities.

Smith’s office received a grand jury subpoena in March seeking copies of all communication between Strain and the owners of St. Tammany Workforce Solutions LLC, the company that ran the program.

Strain awarded the firm a contract without going through a bid process, and he invested around $500,000 in taxpayer money renovating the work-release facility before turning it over to the private concern. Meanwhile, several of the firm’s members are close relatives to people in his inner circle – and plaintiffs in the civil suit.

For instance, the grand jury subpoena sought information about Brandy Hanson and Jarret Cole Keen, two of St. Tammany Workforce Solutions’ members. Both are children of plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit. The subpoena also sought the calendar and personnel records of David Hanson, who is one of the plaintiffs.

“With a grand jury investigation occurring and the public’s interest in that investigation never higher, movants aver that the motion to sever and stay should be unsealed,” says the motion filed on behalf of the news organizations by attorney Scott Sternberg.

Before filing, Sternberg writes, he sought the consent of the various parties to the suit, common practice before a motion to intervene. Smith did not object, but the plaintiffs’ lawyer did, Sternberg’s motion says.

