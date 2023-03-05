The Breakdown: Why did it take 60 years to develop an RSV vaccine?

RSV – or Respiratory Syncytial Virus – was discovered in the 1950s and is the leading cause of hospitalization for all children under 5, though it affects all ages.

NEW ORLEANS — The FDA has approved the world’s first vaccine to protect older adults from RSV, and it’s taken about 60 years of effort.

In 1966, the first testing in humans for the vaccine were disastrous.

Of the infants who received that first vaccine, made with a dead virus, 80 percent were hospitalized and two died.

The research continued, but RSV’s complicated behavior proved a challenge for scientists. Then in 2013 came a huge breakthrough.

Immunologist and virologist Dr. Barney Graham lead a team at the National Institutes of Health to build the framework of a successful vaccine.

They froze the RSV protein known as “F” in a shape that allows the human body to develop antibodies against it.

In 2017, Graham authored a paper saying he had, “…sense of hope that a solution for RSV disease prevention is possible and may be available in the not too distant future.”

Vaccine manufacturers felt so, too, and used those building blocks to develop a vaccine that moved onto trials with mice and then humans.

The COVID pandemic derailed those tests, but the technology developed to freeze the “F” protein actually helped scientists speed up the production of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now, the RSV vaccine is taking center stage. According to the FDA, the Arexvy vaccine lowers the risk of developing lower respiratory issues by almost 83-percent and reduces the risk of severe illness by 94-percent.

Arexvy is made by GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals and could be available for seniors this fall.

Pfizer is also seeking FDA clearance for its own RSV vaccine for seniors and is inching forward a maternal vaccine to protect infants still in the womb.