The Breakdown: Fireworks laws and 4th of July celebrations around Southeast Louisiana

Fourth of July celebrations will be going and fireworks will be popping all weekend long, we'll tell you where you can legally light them off.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISIANA, USA — Fourth of July celebrations will be going and fireworks will be popping all weekend long, we’ve got where you can legally light them off and where you can watch them in your Breakdown.

ST BERNARD PARISH:

St. Bernard Parish allows private fireworks from June 25 through July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

St. Bernard Salutes America’s celebration is Monday the 3rd from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sigur Civic Center Grounds. Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH:

Plaquemines Parish Code allows for the use of private fireworks from June 25th through July 5th.

ORLEANS PARISH:

Private fireworks are banned in New Orleans.

You can watch the Go 4th on the River fireworks display on July 4th, which starts at 9 p.m.

JEFFERSON PARISH:

In Jefferson Parish, private fireworks are illegal except in some communities like Gretna, which allows them from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 3rd and 4th.

You can also head out to the Uncle Sam Jam at Lafreniere Park in Kenner on July 3rd from 2:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH:

In St. Tammany Parish, fireworks are allowed in unincorporated areas, but banned in the city limits of Slidell, Mandeville, Abita Springs, Madisonville, and Folsom.

There are three ways to celebrate.

Covington’s Sparks in the Park is Saturday, July 1st at Bogue Falaya Park from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Slidell Heritage Festival is July 1st from 4 to 11 at Heritage Park, fireworks start at 9 p.m. It costs $15 per person.

Mandeville’s Light Up The Lake is Mon. July 3 at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.





ST. JOHN PARISH:

In St. John, you can light fireworks on the 4th of July only from dusk until 10 p.m.

The Independence Day Celebration is Mon. July 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church in Reserve and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edgard.

ST. JAMES:

In St. James, fireworks are legal, just don’t damage anything.

ST. CHARLES:

In St. Charles, fireworks are allowed on July 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The celebration and fireworks show is Mon. July 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at West Bank Bridge Park in Luling.

LAFOURCHE PARISH:

You can light off fireworks in unincorporated parts of Lafourche parish and in Lockport over the weekend from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and July 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight. Fireworks are not allowed in Thibodaux.

TERREBONNE PARISH:

In Terrebonne Parish, you can light fireworks between dusk an 10 p.m. on July 4, but only outside of city limits.

You can attend the Good Earth 4th of July Festival on July 4 at Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma with fireworks after dark.