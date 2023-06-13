The Breakdown: What are the charges Trump faces?

Here’s a closer look at the 37 charges Trump faces and what they mean if he were to be convicted.

NEW ORLEANS — No matter your political views, Tuesday marked a major moment in American history. For the first time in history, a former president is facing felony federal charges.

Willful Retention of National Defense Information: These are charges 1 through 31 of the court records. They lay out the description of 31 documents Trump should not have been in possession of. Many of them were “concerning military activity of foreign countries and the United States” and one concerned the nuclear weaponry of the US.

The next several charges relate to keeping that evidence from coming to light.

Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice: The feds allege Trump conspired to hide those documents in order to keep them from the grand jury.

Withholding a Document or Record: This charge accuses Trump of misleading an attorney by moving boxes of documents to keep them from a grand jury.

Corruptly Concealing a Document or Record: Concerns the act of hiding or concealing those records.

Concealing a Document in a Federal Investigation: Accuses Trump of continuing to hide those documents from the FBI and causing a false certificate to be submitted.

Scheme to Conceal: Charges Trump with continuing to withhold those classified documents.

False Statements and Representations: This charge alleges that Trump knowingly mislead or lied to an attorney, causing him to make false statements to the grand jury or the FBI.

The indictment states that each charge carries a maximum fine of a quarter-million dollars and prison sentence between five and 20 years maximum.

Trump has pleaded not guilty.