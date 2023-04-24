The Breakdown: Nursing home restrictions may ease under Louisiana House Bill 123

In your Breakdown, we’re taking a look at Louisiana House Bill 123.

NEW ORLEANS — Even after a fatal disaster during Ida, a legal crackdown on nursing home emergency plans may be easing up.

In your Breakdown, we’re taking a look at Louisiana House Bill 123. It would amend current law to weaken the current standards for nursing home plans.

As of last year, nursing homes have to develop a legitimate emergency preparedness plan that includes evacuation site, transportation, and staffing plans.

The law requires the Louisiana Department of Health to discontinue licenses for nursing homes if those emergency preparedness plans are rejected.

Kenner Republican, Representative Joe Stagni, has proposed removing language in the law which requires LDH not to renew the license of a nursing home that has received a letter of rejection for inadequate emergency plans. The amended law would give the department discretion to choose whether to revoke or deny a renewed license.

The original law came about after Hurricane Ida in response to the botched evacuation of seven nursing homes owned by Bob Dean. Several people died after 800 people were crowded into an ill-equipped warehouse. The warehouse had inadequate bathroom and shower facilities, not enough staff, and reportedly not enough meals. Dean’s facilities were permanently shut down and he faced millions in lawsuit payouts.

The current law on the books could have shut down those nursing homes before the tragedy happened. The new, amended version of the law would have given LDH discretion.

House Bill 123 is up for floor debate Tuesday.