New Louisiana laws go into effect Aug. 1: Here are some of them

A list of several of the new laws that go into effect in Louisiana on August 1.

NEW ORLEANS — Governor John Bel Edwards signed 44 new bills into law this year, many of them going into effect August 1.

Act 457 makes it illegal to make deepfake images depicting anyone engaging in sexual conduct without their consent, especially minors.

Act 445, known initially as HB523, extends the amount of time juveniles can be held in adult lockup if a juvenile detention facility is not available. They can now be held for up to 48-hours, as long as a supervisor can separate them from adult offenders. Parts of the law went into effect as soon as the Governor signed it. https://legis.la.gov/legis/ViewDocument.aspx?d=1333599

Act 439, initially known as HB5, allows mothers of children to recoup 50-perent of out-of-pocket pregnancy-related medical expenses from the biological father. The law outlines which costs can be reimbursed… and how long moms can wait before they take dad to court. https://legis.la.gov/legis/ViewDocument.aspx?d=1333438

Act 436, initially known as SB7, establishes a process by which people can request a review of library material accessible to minors. It also places restrictions on certain library materials deemed ‘explicit’ by the state. https://legis.la.gov/legis/ViewDocument.aspx?d=1333281

Lawmakers also boosted tax breaks for parents who adopt, purchases of gun safety equipment, those who rehabilitate historic structures, extended the film tax credit program, and gave a break to restaurants recycling oyster shells.