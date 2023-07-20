The Breakdown: New NOPD chief will make about $100,000 more than previous chiefs

The salary is also among the highest in the nation for a police chief.

NEW ORLEANS — Whoever is the next leader of the New Orleans Police Department will earn around $100,000 more than any chief in NOPD history.

The current administration recently passed an ordinance bumping up the NOPD superintendent’s base pay range to between $274,000 and $360,000.

For comparison, former Chief Shaun Ferguson made $184,000. Before him, former superintendent Michael Harrison was making about $179,000. Before Harrison, Ronald Serpas earned about the same, at $180,000.

The Police Executive Research Forum’s 2021 Survey, released last summer, says out of 335 surveyed chiefs, the average police chief salary is about $167,000 nationwide.

Just 23 chiefs nationwide make more than $250,000.

That puts New Orleans’ superintendent among the highest-paid in the country and on the top end of what chiefs make in similarly-sized cities.

In Anaheim, California, Chief Jorge Cisneros earns about $273,000 per year, per data collected in 2020.

And in Cleveland, Arlington, and Tampa, compensation for police leadership range between $124,000 and $210,000 per year, as of data collected in 2021.

But the salary for NOPD’s chief is on-par with the pay of chiefs who deal with similar crime problems.

For example, in Baltimore, New Orleans’ former chief Michael Harrison was making $275,000 per year. He just recently left that job.

The salary is also $275,000 annually in St. Louis, although part of that salary is paid by a nonprofit group.

In Detroit, the salary is around $250,000, according to the 2021 survey by PERF.

And in Memphis, the chief earns about $230,000 per year.