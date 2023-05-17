The Breakdown: Bills to watch in the legislature this week

We’re taking a closer look at just three of them being discussed this week in your Breakdown.

NEW ORLEANS — The legislative session is full speed ahead in Baton Rouge, with lots of bills on the table.

First up – House Bill 212. Representative Paul Hollis of the Northshore wrote the bill, which lowers the threshold of signatures needed to trigger a recall election. Instead, bases it on the number of people who voted in the election for that office.

It’s on its way to the Senate after passing the House Wednesday.

Another interesting bill would ban the sale of some flavors of vape products. House Bill 179 would ban the sale of all flavors of vape other than tobacco, mint, or menthol. That includes anything fruity or, as worded in the law, any “characterizing flavor.”

This bill also passed the House Wednesday and is on its way to the Senate.

And a bill to watch this week: Louisiana legislators will discuss paid parental leave in Committee Thursday. The Louisiana Family and Medical Leave Benefits Act is presented by Representative Aimee Freeman of New Orleans.

It would allow workers to take paid leave from their jobs after a baby is born or adopted, or if they must take time off to care for their health or the health of a family member.

It’s one of the first bills that would directly support new parents, since abortion was banned in Louisiana last year.

There are dozens of other bills on the agenda for today and the next few weeks. You can find the daily agendas here.