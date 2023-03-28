The Breakdown: Books to stay on library shelves in St. Tammany Parish despite complaints

The fight over library content in St. Tammany Parish began last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Monday, the St. Tammany Parish Library Board of Control voted to keep five books on their shelves after a thorough review process.

The library board was using its revamped review process for books, discussing whether five books subject of complaints would stay on their shelves or be kept behind the counter. The books would be available only by request.

The four children’s books up for discussion were:

“I am Jazz” – based on the real childhood of transgender girl Jazz Jennings, who has her own show on TLC.

“Julian is a Mermaid” – about a boy who daydreams about dressing up in his own mermaid costume, like three dressed-up women he saw.

“My Rainbow” – based on a true story about a mom who makes a rainbow wig for her transgender daughter.

“When Aidan Became a Brother” – a multi-award-winning book about a transgender boy’s life and becoming a big brother.

The fifth book for consideration was housed in the adult fiction section. “The Bluest Eye” was published in 1970 but describes a brutal sexual assault.

The fight over library content in St. Tammany Parish began last year, when the library received dozens of specific complaints about books, in part from a coordinated campaign.

Soon after, Attorney General Jeff Landry proposed restricting what kids can access at public libraries statewide. He suggested allowing politicians to choose what material is “sexually explicit” or should be removed from shelves.

In St. Tammany Parish, the board has 120 days to address a formal book complaint, then read the book and research its awards and context.

In this case, after hours of public comment, the board elected to keep the books where they are.

The board will meet again on April 24th in St. Tammany Parish Council Chambers. They’ll be reviewing more of the dozens of books currently under complaint, although the agenda for that meeting has not been posted.