The Breakdown: LGBTQ issues, “In God We Trust” in classrooms, and other bills headed to Gov. Edwards’ desk

A multitude of anti-LGBTQ+ bills are headed to the Governor's desk.

Example video title will go here for this video

BATON ROUGE, La. — There are just two full days left until Louisiana lawmakers must wrap up this legislative session, and lawmakers are rushing to get bills passed and the budget balanced.

Here’s a quickfire of what’s headed to Governor John Bel Edwards’ desk.

House Bill 466 – nicknamed by some as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” – has passed with veto-proof majority. It would prohibit any discussion of gender identity or sexual orientation in K-through-12 schools and put restrictions on which pronouns transgender kids and teens can use.

HB81, another bill regarding the use of pronouns or alternative names in schools, completed final passage Tuesday and will head to the governor’s desk as well.

HB648, a bill that bans gender-affirming care for transgender minors, including hormone replacement therapy and puberty blockers.

HB361 is heading to the governor’s desk. The ban on the use of TikTok on computers or networks owned or leased by the State of Louisiana passed unanimously.

“In God We Trust” may soon need to be displayed in every public school and public college classroom in Louisiana. The House voted unanimously to pass HB8, which requires an 11” by 14” poster of the phrase be on display. It will now go to the Governor for signing.

And those schools can’t require students to have the COVID-19 vaccine if HB182 is signed. It received a veto-proof majority and is on its way to the governor’s desk.

Governor Edwards won’t be considering the Constitutional Carry bill. It would have allowed legal gun owners to carry guns without a permit, training, or background check. The author pulled it but promised he would try again next year.

Legislators must wrap up session Thursday, June 8.