The Breakdown: New Orleans to implement free nurse visits for new moms

NEW ORLEANS — There are new resources for new moms and infants on the way in New Orleans.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno and Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced the “Family Connects” program Tuesday.

The free program will send registered nurses to the homes of parents with newborns to help with supporting parents, infant health, parent health and home safety.

Parents who give birth at Touro and Ochsner and live in Orleans Parish are eligible and will get three free nurse visits in the first twelve weeks of baby’s life.

This is aimed at improving the abysmal maternal health statistics in Louisiana.

Women in Louisiana die during pregnancy, or in the immediate postpartum period, at a rate that exceeds most other developed countries in the world.

Louisiana also has the fifth highest infant mortality rate in the country.

And there are significant disparities.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports that four Black mothers die for every White mother, and Black babies are twice as likely to die as White babies.

By meeting families at home and for free, LDH is hoping to set more moms and babies up for healthy lives.

The Family Connects program will start serving parents later this year.