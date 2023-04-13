The Breakdown: Abortion pill access in limbo and litigation

Mifepristone was approved by the FDA more than 20 years ago and has been used millions of times.

NEW ORLEANS — There could be nationwide changes made to access of the abortion pill and a federal court from New Orleans is involved.

It’s the first part of two medications, known as the, ‘abortion pill’, used to end pregnancies up to 10 weeks.

Mifepristone is first taken to block the hormone progesterone and interrupt the pregnancy. Misoprostol is taken after to cause the uterus to empty. About half of abortions before 10 weeks are induced by these pills.

A Pew Research Study published this week shows 53% of Americans believe abortion pills should be legal in their state. But now, use of mifepristone is headed toward a high-stakes showdown at the Supreme Court.

Let’s start at the beginning.

The fight over mifepristone started a year ago in Texas, where a conservative Christian legal group argued that the FDA didn’t go through proper steps to approve the pill and ease restrictions on its use. The conservative judge ruled in their favor, suspending FDA approval.

The case bounced to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. A panel of judges loosened the ruling from Texas, preserving access to the drug, but still left major restrictions on how people can get it and use it.

A separate lawsuit was filed by attorneys general from 17 states, rejecting claims made in the Texas lawsuit. A judge ordered the FDA not to do anything that may affect the availability of the abortion pill in those states.

In addition, the Biden administration says it intends to appeal the ruling in New Orleans and seek emergency relief from the Supreme Court.

So where do things stand now?

In Louisiana, all abortion is illegal unless life of the parent is at risk. It’s also illegal to mail abortion pills in Louisiana.

That law does not include emergency contraceptives like Plan B, and abortion pills are still available in states where abortion is legal.