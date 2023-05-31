The Breakdown: Scalise calls out fellow Republicans for anti-Landry attack ad

He wrote: “Republicans attacking other Republicans is the only way we can lose this November’s election.”

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — The Gubernatorial attack ads have begun, and they’re already getting side-eye from within their own party.

The brand-new ad, paid for by the Reboot Louisiana PAC, starts out like this:

“Jeff Landry has failed us. Murder, rape, carjackings. Under [Jeff] Landry’s watch, Louisiana is now the most dangerous state in America.”

It’s an ad in favor of Stephen Waguespack, and attacking Attorney General Jeff Landry, a fellow Republican vying for the governor’s office.

But there’s criticism of the ad from within their own party.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise said infighting is not the way to go and called for the ad to be taken down.

He wrote: “Republicans attacking other Republicans is the only way we can lose this November’s election.”

“As we work towards getting Louisiana back on track in 2023, Republican candidates must focus on their positive vision for our state, not instigating intra-party attacks and provoking defensive retaliation,” he continued in a statement.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Landry touted endorsements from four district attorneys and four sheriffs. Sheriff Craig Webre from Lafourche Parish is among them.

The endorsements and the mudslinging are only going to heat up from here.

There are nine declared candidates for the Governor’s office, including a total of six Republicans.

The primary election is on October 14th. The runoff is November 18th.