The Breakdown: Veto override session begins Tuesday in Baton Rouge

For those of you who don’t know, a veto override session is a rare move in which the legislature can quash the governor’s veto and force a bill into law anyway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana lawmakers will reconvene in Baton Rouge Tuesday for a veto override session.

For those of you who don’t know, a veto override session is a rare move in which the legislature can quash the governor’s veto and force a bill into law anyway.

The Louisiana Constitution outlines the guidelines for a veto override session. A veto session could have been avoided had lawmakers submitted in writing that none was necessary.

A bill that was vetoed by the governor must be approved by two-thirds of the entire elected body of both House and Senate.

The GOP does have a supermajority in both the House and Senate.

Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed 25 bills this year, and included a letter detailing his reasoning, as is required.

This veto override is expected to revolve around three controversial LGBTQ-related bills quashed by the governor, but any bill he vetoed can be brought up by members for a potential override.

Since the mid-70s, this is only the third time a veto override session has been called. The second time was just last year.

We’ll of course be watching Tuesday and the rest of this week to see what happens.

Per the constitution, the session can’t last more than five days.

All successfully passed and signed bills from this past legislative session become law August 1st.