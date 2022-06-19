The Chicks apologize after abruptly ending concert at Ruoff Music Center

The band said they "will be back" and told ticketholders to keep their tickets.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Fans left The Chicks' concert disappointed Sunday night after the 13-time Grammy Award-winning country band ended their show early.

The Chicks were scheduled to perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville at 7:30 p.m., but concertgoers say the group ended the show less than a half-hour after taking the stage.

It's unclear exactly why The Chicks abruptly stopped the concert. Sunday night, the band released a statement on social media, apologizing to fans.

"Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you," the statement reads. "We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets. Ticket holders will be contacted by the official point of purchase with further information. We love you Indianapolis."

Several fans tweeted at the venue about the show Sunday. In response to one fan's tweet, Ruoff said fans should hang on to their tickets and that it's working to reschedule the show.

Shortest concert ever with @amkartman tonight. #TheChicks got through 30 minutes at @ruoffmusicenter. Feel bad for Natalie Maines losing her voice. — Alex Kartman (@ajkartman) June 20, 2022

One fan shared a video, apparently from Sunday's show, showing lead singer Natalie Maines apologizing on stage. In the video, she says, "I just can't pull it off." She also tells fans that everyone will be getting tickets.

In between coughs, Maines says she'll try one more song as she waits for a shot to kick in.

Chicks cancel show after a few songs. New experience for me.

11,000 fans. #thechicks @thechicks pic.twitter.com/IWh1VuGJKr — Dr. Rob Bell (@drrobbell) June 20, 2022