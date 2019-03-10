NEW ORLEANS — October is here, which means you better keep your guard up for creepy decorations and haunted houses, especially in New Orleans!

There is something about a house full of scary creatures popping out at you that gets people in the Halloween spirit.

"New Orleans has become such a Halloween destination town," said New Orleans City Park COO, Rob DeViney.

For the second year, you can now go to New Orleans City Park to get your scares. Scout Island Scream Park is back and it's different and bigger than last year.

"We're walking through the den of the Pharaoh right now," DeViney said as he walked through Pharaoh's Fury.

There are 140 actors who are hired to scare at the three haunted houses at Scout Island. City Park partnered with The Mortuary who put together the haunted houses to make sure they are not for the faint of heart.

"They're masters at their craft. It's Hollywood type animatronics and makeup and it takes 140 actors every night to put this event on," DeViney said.

If you're not a fan of things jumping out at you in the "haunts," there are also three "fright zones" with plenty of creepy attractions for anyone who pays an admission fee.

"The event is family friendly, you can get as scared as you want to get," DeViney said.

This year, there is a daytime festival with a kid zone, there are carnival rides, hayrides and bands.

Scout Island Scream Park will run through the first weekend of November. It's located at 1034 Harrison Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70124. For ticket information, click HERE.