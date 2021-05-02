The price is blood for this New Orleans live music socially distanced event

The Blood Center and the New Orleans Musicians' Clinic are putting together a way for you to #Keepthebeatalive by donating blood while listening to live music.

NEW ORLEANS — COVID-19's significant and persistent foothold in New Orleans has made life difficult for residents for almost a year, sending students and the workforce home — That hurt New Orleanians in another way, but they're finding a New Orleans way to deal with.

Give blood for life; get live music

There is a regional blood shortage, a release from the Blood Center said. Blood drives at schools & workplaces were a great place to get blood when a shortage happens — but like live music, a blood drive isn't easy to make happen during a pandemic.

So, the Blood Center and the New Orleans Musicians' Clinic are putting together a way for you to #Keepthebeatalive by donating blood while listening to live music at Tipitina's on Saturday or the Howlin Wolf on Feb. 12.

The goal is to raise 125 pints in the 2 drives. That's enough for 425 transfusions.

You have to make an appointment to donate. Sign up here:

COVID-19 Blood Donor FAQ

I’ve tested positive for COVID-19, can I still donate blood? If you have tested positive for COVID-19, you must be 14 days recovered with no symptoms in order to donate blood. If asymptomatic, you must wait 14 days from the date of your positive test result.

Is The Blood Center testing for COVID-19/Coronavirus? No, The Blood Center is not testing for active COVID-19. If you suspect you have been exposed to COVID-19 or if you are experiencing any symptoms (including flu or allergy-like symptoms) we ask that you wait until symptoms have passed or until you have a negative COVID-19 test before you donate.

Does The Blood Center test blood donations for COVID-19 Antibodies? Yes, we are currently testing all blood donations for COVID-19 Antibodies in order to find more potential Convalescent Plasma (CCP) donors to help others fight the disease. The Antibody test is not an active virus test and only indicates the presence of COVID-19 Antibodies in the blood.

Can I still donate blood if I have gotten the COVID-19 Vaccine? Yes! If you have received one of the FDA Approved COVID-19 vaccines, there is no deferral time to donate blood. Any unapproved trial COVID-19 vaccines are a two week wait period from the last dose. According to FDA guidelines, you are not eligible for Convalescent Plasma (CCP) donations if you have received any of the COVID-19 Vaccines.

How do I sign up to donate Convalescent Plasma (CCP)? If you have recovered from COVID-19, or if you have a Positive Antibody result from your donation at The Blood Center you may qualify to donate plasma to help others recover! Visit TheBloodCenter.org/Covid-19 for full list of qualifications and links to sign up.

