It's official, The Rolling Stones will perform at Jazz Fest on Thursday, May 2. They're among many other musical acts to take the stage during the multi-day festival.

The rumors were put to rest Tuesday, as the 50th Jazz Fest lineup was announced.

"It's huge, it really is," said Toni Donaghey.

"As of 30 seconds ago, the world will know the only Rolling Stones tickets in the world are at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival," said Director Quint Davis. "It really has to say something great about this festival that these people want to be a part of it for the 50th anniversary."

Other acts include Katy Perry, Pitbull, and Dave Matthews. However, news The Rolling Stones will take the stage brings 'Satisfaction.'

"When you think about it you can see The Stones wherever and that's one act," said Donaghey. "But if you get a ticket to this you have 15 stages. It's so worth it, it really is."

Speaking with people, some have 'Mixed Emotions ' because the hottest concert in town, costs $185 (plus additional fees), which if you want to go that Thursday you will have to pay.

"It's the first time ever we're thinking about not going," said resident Jessica Bertsch. "And that's disappointing to us. Some of our favorites like Alex McMurray, Anders Osborne; we're not going to go and those are the people we really enjoy seeing every year."

Others though say their 'Love is Strong" for the group and it'll be worth every penny.

"To see some folks like the Rolling Stones, the Beetles, anybody like that you'd pay whatever it takes," said Ken Carson. "It'll be great I'm looking forward to it."

And with tickets going on sale at the end of the week, officials warn people who want them to act fast, because 'Time is Not on your Side.'

"The Rolling Stones have the biggest stage production of any artist and they said lets come to Jazz Fest," said Davis. "It's an absolute thrill."

