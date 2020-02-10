The Talk: A Perspective in Black and White

x
This story is part of our series of uncomfortable conversations we call "The Talk."

NEW ORLEANS — Armand Richardson has had many careers. He's been a teacher, a musician and a photographer.

In each of these, he has also been an observer. He's seen the beautify and the ugliness in New Orleans.

There was one particularly ugly day when as a photographer documenting how New Orleans was using some federal money, he was thrust into a scene of life and death -- and racism.

His photographs in black and white revealed the division between black and white in New Orleans.

