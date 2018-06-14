NEW ORLEANS -- It's the type of service you don't think about until it's needed: tree trimming.

Right now may be a good time to think about it, before a tree comes crashing down on a power line or even worse, your home.

Residents on Pinewood Court on New Orleans' Westbank say it may have only been a small storm Tuesday, but it was wicked. By the time the whole thing was over, it had taken with it, a long-standing tall tree.

"The tree was here, and it damaged her fence here," Jania Martin, a neighbor, gestured of the spot where the tree fell.

Lucila Cueva, another neighbor, said the tree had stood there for at least 30 years.

Cueva and Martin are still getting used to the empty space where there used to be shade. This time the neighbors are glad the tree didn't hurt anyone or damage any structures.

"The car wasn't here at the time but it took up all this here," Martin described of the area impacted by the fallen tree.

But other trees around the neighborhood may still pose a threat.

"Hurricane in North Carolina was amazing,” Gerard Rodrigues remembered. “We were 100 miles inland and I saw trees that were over 100 feet that were ripped out of the ground.”

Rodrigues has been in the tree business for 35 years. He points out leaves cause a lot of wind resistance during a raging storm.

"The more pressure on the tree it'll push it over, because the sail on a sailboat, the more sail you have the more it'll push the boat."

The cost of trimming trees can range from $300 to $10,000, but how much could it cost if nothing is done at all?

"How hard is it going to be for me to get this tree on someone's house off safely without doing any more damage to their property?" Rodrigues said.

He's now warning everyone to check around their home, to see how healthy and what kind of shape trees are in around the property to be safe.

"Because it gets too late once the hurricane or the storm starts coming. We get with a 100 phone calls and everybody wants it done now."

And also, tree trimming is just a neighborly thing to do.

If a tree is on public property, depending on where you live, there should be a department that'll come out and trim it. In New Orleans, you can call the Department of Parks and Parkways for help.

