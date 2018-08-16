NEW ORLEANS - Wednesday night, Mayor LaToya Cantrell spoke with Eyewitness News about water shut-offs to delinquent accounts that occurred earlier in the day. She says the Sewerage and Water Board has been very intentional about reaching people.

"Based on the due diligence that I know, that the employees have given - two lists of 50 each day -that they are called continuously. Even today there was outreach," Mayor Cantrell said.

The Sewerage and Water Board shut off 24 accounts Wednesday, accounts the Mayor's Office says were delinquent between 327 and 690 days.

"These are people who have not paid their bill, who've not disputed a bill, but haven't paid from six months to over a year. And so that's who are subjected to shut-offs. Not people who have disputed bills," Mayor Cantrell said.

The Sewerage and Water Board also says it produces a list of 50 accounts eligible for shut-offs each day. Due to their outreach Wednesday, the city says 12 accounts entered into payment plans or disputes.

"That needs to be made clear," Mayor Cantrell said.

Reverend Gregory Manning is Pastor at the Broadmoor Community Church. He's also a moderator for a community organization called Justice and Beyond.

"I think people are being unfairly pegged in this city as people who simply don't wanna pay their bills. But, there are many many people who really want to pay their bills. And they were even at the Sewerage and Water board meeting today, who stood up and said 'I want to pay this. I want to resolve this.' But I can't pay a bill that's simply not reflective of the water that I've used in my home, it's not fair," Reverend Manning said.

Rev. Manning also wants the city to provide additional ways for reaching the department.

"Allow the people to be able to dispute these bills in substations that are around this city. Forcing people to take time off work, to come down there to pay $17 just to park, the poor people of New Orleans cannot suffer this undue burden," Rev. Manning said.

The Sewerage and Water Board says delinquent account owners will get a letter in the mail giving them ten days to resolve their accounts in order to avoid service interruption.

