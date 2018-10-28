NEW ORLEANS - The Jewish Community in the Crescent City is one of the biggest between Houston and Atlanta, and as Eyewitness News spoke with members, we met a woman who grew up going to the place where 11 people were killed Saturday, at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

"It's horrifying it makes me not want to read the names of the people," said Robin White.

Since White's husband told her about the mass shooting in Pittsburgh Saturday morning, it hasn't been hard for her to imagine what some of the families there are going through.

"He told me the streets and I said I know that synagogue it's the Tree of Life I've been in that synagogue for services, and for my friends' Bar Mitzvahs."

White now lives in Treme but has a strong connection to her hometown.

"Squirrel Hill is where it happened and it's kind of a famously Jewish neighborhood so I just think it says a lot about this state this world is in, it's just such a pointed hate crime."

And to White, the people of Pittsburgh aren't all that different than her current neighbors.

"They're going out to Second Lines and then out nowhere someone comes and shoots at a bunch of people who are just practicing what they believe."

She thinks attacks of hate are on the rise, especially on members of the Jewish faith. She doesn't have to think far back to remember what happened last month when the Northshore Jewish Congregation was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti.

"This is an instance of violence being triggered by hate," said Aaron Ahlquist, the Anti-Defamation League South-Central Director.

Ahlquist says the groups data shows hate crimes against Jewish people are up.

"Since last year we've noticed an almost 60 percent rise in the number of anti-Semitic incidents."

And he explained, it's almost 110 percent dating back to 2016, but the data doesn't yet explain why.

"We're seeing more and more people willing to use language of hate and divisiveness in day to day discourse."

Back in Treme, White is gripped with fear that at anytime, she'll find out she has a connection to one of the victims.

"I have a had a few different friends that have been posting that, that was their synagogue," said White. "There'll be names in there that I know."

Yet, in this moment of darkness, White feels there's one thing many can do.

"I hope that people will stand up for one another, and also stand up for Jewish people who are just people going about their lives."

