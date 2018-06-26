NEW ORLEANS - Angelo Jackson has lived at his Algiers home for 15 years, he loves his community, but hates walking in his backyard and noticing murky water and trees at least 5 feet high int he Norman Canal.

"It's ugly," Jackson said.

It's not just hideous.

"I know so many people who've lost their puppies in this here canal. I mean, it's so many. Too many to count," Jackson said.

Council member Kristin Palmer says this has been going on for far too long. Up and down General De Gaulle and neighboring streets neighbors have noticed trees, debris and even a shopping cart.

"These canals haven't been dredged, so you have a significant amount of sediment that's grown over time and then the trees can just take root," Palmer said.

Palmer says this is deeply concerning for her because we are in Hurricane Season. She mentioned the large trees and debris at Monday's Department of Public Works and Sewerage and Water Board meeting, asking officials when was the last time they did any dredging inside of the canals.

"We haven't done any real dredging since I think right after Katrina. What we're looking at doing right now is removing the foliage that's gathering in those canals. We had a spray contract which, pretty much went belly up because of the fire we were using out of Baton Rouge. They couldn't really keep up with the among of work that we had and their other contracts," Vicki Rivers, Deputy Director with the Sewerage and Water Board, said.

"How long does it take for a tree to grow?" Council member Jay Banks asked.

"I can't tell you how long it takes it to grow, but I can tell you that we do cut some of them down. Some of them, they cut around. Because they don't want to destroy a tree," Rivers answered.

"It was pretty evident that the previous administration did not care about the safety of Algiers in terms of flooding. Even though we did not flood during Katrina, the reality is, anybody in this region will tell you, depending on the direction of the storm and how it hits you're impacted," Council member Palmer said.

The Sewerage and Water Board says they are sending out bids right now to hire a new contractor that can come in and help clear out some of these canals.



