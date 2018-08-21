NEW ORLEANS - Conserving water is a big deal in Shirley Landrum's Algiers home.

"I rinse it and I turn it off. When I wash the next item. I rinse it. and I turn it off," Landrum said.

It's why she was shocked after noticing a spike in her water bill a few months ago.

"I used to pay $54, $64. The bill that I've been getting now is $171, $181.72, $244.53. They just keep going up on ya," Landrum said.

Despite her frustration, she paid the amount and closed the account that her husband had open to avoid any more confusion. She reopened it under her name, only to deal with another headache.

"I did that on May 4th. I have not gotten a water bill yet," Landrum said.

Monday's shake-up at the Sewerage and Water Board doesn't even surprise her.

"They need to get it together," Landrum said.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Monday interim director Jade Brown Russell is out. Cantrell also says she has accepted the resignations of three other deputy directors who received significant pay raises last month.

"Giving and even accepting pay raises in light of this huge crisis that's been going on. Is totally a slap in the face to the people," Reverend Gregory Manning, Co-Moderator with Justice & Beyond said.

With the new Executive Director, Ghassan Korban, scheduled to begin his new role September 3rd, Elizabeth Cook with the no water Shut-off Committee says it's time for the new administration to take steps to win back the pubic's trust.

"People just don't trust the process. So as long as they don't trust the process and for good reason. Why don't we have all the bills disputed and looked at," Cook said.

© 2018 WWL