'They should stock up' | Local officials urge New Orleans area residents to prep for storms; declare emergency

“Have a plan. We’re always worried about one storm; this is actually two storms,” Plaquemines Parish President Kirk Lepine said.

NEW ORLEANS — Fisherman Russell Boudreaux spent the Friday tending to his boat at the Bucktown Harbor Marina.

With twin tropical threats churning toward the Gulf Coast, Boudreaux hopes the storms miss Louisiana, but he knows you need to be prepared.

“You put larger ropes on the boat and secure your boat and your property, and you hope the tide doesn’t go up to high,” Boudreaux said. “You get everything done before they close the gates.”

Parish leaders are asking residents to spend the weekend getting ready for bad weather.

“We want them to make sure all the debris around their homes that could be projectiles to pick them up and secure them,” St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said.

“We’re telling them to monitor the storm,” Plaquemines Parish President Kirk Lepine said. “Have a plan. We’re always worried about one storm; this is actually two storms.”

Storm preps actually started three days ago in Jefferson Parish where crews have been cleaning storm drains and pumping down drainage canals.

JP Emergency Management Director Joe Valiente expects the storms to bring high tides and heavy rains.

“What we’re telling everybody to do is they should stock up on anything they think they’re going to need because they may be confined to their home for two or three days,” Valiente said.

Tropical Storm Cristobal pushed water over levees in the eastern part of St. Bernard Parish in June.

Guy McInnis said that’s why he was quick to sign an emergency declaration Friday morning.

“We’re declaring an emergency for both of those events so we can be in the emergency operations center — secure our portable pumps from Baton Rouge to make sure that we can handle any overtopping of levees,” McInnis said.

Kirk Lepine warns both storms could do damage to his coastal parish.

“We are watching the one, I guess it’s Marco to the left that will actually push water in from the south,” Lepine said. “That’s when we have a little bit of trouble. Now, the one Laura to the east will push water in on our east bank.”

Back at Bucktown Harbor, as fisherman Russell Boudreaux and others prepare for the storms, Boudreaux says the potential of having two hurricanes hit the gulf at the same time just adds more stress to what has already been a stressful 2020.

This weekend residents are urged to review family hurricane plans.

Make sure you have a safe place to shelter.

Check your storm supplies.

Make sure you have items to get you through a power outage like batteries, flashlights, nonperishable food and water.

Remove debris from your yard and clean drains and catch basins in front of your house.

If you have boat in the water, now is the time to move it to safe harbor.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.