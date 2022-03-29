Thibodaux High Student arrested after drugs found on campus

Deputies say more than one pound of suspected marijuana was found in his vehicle parked at the school.

THIBODAUX, La. — A Thibodaux High School student is facing charges after deputies say more than one pound of suspected marijuana was found in his vehicle parked at the school.

18-year-old Andrew Nora was arrested on Monday and is facing charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and violation of a drug-free zone.

Deputies say K-9 units from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Thibodaux Police Department arrived at Thibodaux High School to conduct a routine search of the parking areas around the school. During the search, a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of narcotics inside a vehicle.

Nora reportedly unlocked his vehicle for school administrators who located the drugs. Deputies say Nora was found to be in possession of 524.7 grams of suspected marijuana, or just over 1.15 pounds. He was also reportedly found with $350 in cash and ammunition for a 9mm firearm, including a drum-style magazine.

Nora was released on Monday afternoon after posting $6,100 for bail.