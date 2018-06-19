BATON ROUGE - Entering the House Chambers for the start of the third special session of the year, Governor John Bel Edwards is urging lawmakers to get to work.

"The time for politics, the time for partisanship is over. The time for solutions is now," Governor Edwards said.

Edwards is calling on legislators to stop playing partisan politics.

"Our constituents should not be used as political pawns because a handful of people decided to play a game of partisan chess with our budgeting process," Governor Edwards said.

The state is facing a $650 million budget gap.

Nearly $1.4 billion in temporary taxes, mainly sales taxes, which were passed by lawmakers in 2015 and 2016, are expiring when the new financial year begins on July 1st. Increases in other tax types lessen the gap, leaving Louisiana estimated to bring in $648 million less in general state tax dollars next year.

The centerpiece of tax negotiations involved the expiration of a 1 percent sales tax hike, enacted two years ago, that would drop the state sales tax rate to 4 percent in July. The House initially voted to renew one-third of the expiring tax, to have a sales tax rate of 4.33 percent on July 1. The Senate backed a 4.5 percent rate.

Both chambers also disagreed on the level of sales tax exemptions. Many democrats, especially the Legislative Black Caucus, wanted a tax break program for the working poor expanded in order to help offset the sales tax's impact.

READ MORE: Try, try again: Louisiana lawmakers enter third tax session

"I'll tell ya there's so many people out there that really, really want there not to be any renewal of the penny at all. And you know the cuts that are going to come with that are so drastic, that I think it puts our future in danger," Rep. Julie Stokes said.

"Here we are with the opportunity to renew a portion of the sales tax. I'm hoping that it'll be half of a penny, which will result in about a 450 million tax cut to the people in this state," Rep. Walt Leger said.

Another major item leaders need to solve is how they will fund major programs to education like TOPS and State-funded institutions.

"Everything is in jeopardy. Higher education, early learning education, corrections, the executive branch. Everything," Rep. Stokes said.

"The State right now is under a serious area of anxiety. 'Cause what we're going through here with so many proposed cuts of this and so we're just going to try and make this thing work," Rep. Rodney Lyons said.

"The people of our districts, they're looking at us saying 'What are ya'll doing!? Inaction, and just total, and I think people are just frustrated," Rep. Royce Duplessis said.

Lawmakers better act quickly. They only have until June 27, which is the end of their ten-day session.

Melinda Deslatte, AP Writer, contributed to this report. Caresse Jackman can be reached at cjackman@wwltv.com.







© 2018 WWL