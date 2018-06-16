As Claborne Carter Jr. and his son, Claborne Carter III walk the construction site at their soon to be home in the Lower 9th Ward, they know they are lucky to be alive.

A week ago Friday, the elder Claborne, a licensed and legal gun owner, was shot while exchanging gunfire with trespassers who opened fire on the father and son.

The Carters could have very well ended up victims, but both were armed and scared off the intruders.

While no one was seriously hurt, the incident inspired them to responded, not with violence but with a warm meal and a good conversation at a free neighborhood crawfish boil.

“You can’t drive out hate with hate. Only love can do that.,” said the younger the Claborne. “This is our attempt to put love back in our community to do something different than what is normally done in a situation like this.”

The 53-year-old Claborne grew up in this neighborhood, but wanted to raise his family in a safer community so he packed up and went to Georgia in 1996. He moved back three weeks ago returning to his roots so he could change the community he was born in.

“We just wanted to grab hold of the youth to try to keep them from going like flies to the correctional facility which is nothing but a slave plantation,” said the elder Carter.

Crime in the neighborhood is sadly nothing new. This year, Violence has been steady since February when two men were killed and three more were hurt following a shooting. So can change really be sparked with a BBQ? The Carters know it’s an uphill battle but are hopeful the dialogue make the difference.

“It don’t happen overnight but as long as we keep a clear mind and a positive mind and as positive attitude I guarantee we will have a positive outcome from any situation we go through,” said the younger Claborne.

The Carter family would also like to see youth programs for young people in the neighborhood, more police officers on patrol. They’d also like to see more of the NOPD crime cameras.

