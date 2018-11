NEW ORLEANS - As severe weather moves over Southeast Louisiana, thousands of Entergy and Cleco customers are without power.

As of 4:50 a.m., the Entergy outage map reports that more than 5,200 people in Tangipahoa and 1,200 people in St. Tammany parishes are without power.

According to CLECO, more than 2,600 people are without power in St. Tammany Parish.

