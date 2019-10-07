NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of Entergy customers are without power as a strong line of storm moved over the metro New Orleans-area Wednesday morning.

As of 8:20 a.m., the Entergy New Orleans outage map reports 3,994 customers in Jefferson Parish and 11,479 customers in Orleans Parish are without power.

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm, flash flooding and tornado warnings for parts of Jefferson and Orleans parishes.

There are also reports of widespread street flooding across New Orleans.

