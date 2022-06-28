Three bodies recovered in Lake Maurepas

Search and rescue teams turned over the bodies to the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division has recovered the bodies of three missing boaters in Livingston Parish.

48-year-old Michael Bryant of Denham Springs was the first body recovered on Monday around 9:45 a.m. in Lake Maurepas. 18-year-old Zachary LeDuff of Greenwell Springs and 20-year-old Zane Bryant of Denham Springs bodies were found around 6:30 p.m.

Search and rescue teams turned the bodies over to the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.

The three men went missing on Sunday around 4 p.m. LDWF agents partnered with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Parish Fire Department, and Lake Maurepas Fire Department for the search.

LDWF said the three men were on a pontoon boat when LeDuff went swimming and became distressed. Zane Bryant tried to rescue LeDuff but also found himself in distress. Michael Bryant then attempted to save both of them, but he was unsuccessful, and the three men did not resurface.

None of the men were wearing personal flotation devices.