NEW ORLEANS — Three children were shot Sunday night in Central City, a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson said. It happened around 7:30 p.m.

Paramedics were still at the scene around 8 p.m., but the victims have been taken to a hospital.

Police also reported a shooting in the Treme area. A man was dropped off to a hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm and his legs.

