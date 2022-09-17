Three evening New Orleans shootings within miles of each other result in one dead, two injured

Three Saturday evening shootings all occurred within mere miles of each other, NOPD said.

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead and two are injured after three Saturday evening shootings that happened within miles of each other in New Orleans, Police said.

The first shooting was initially reported around 7.43 p.m. in the 4900 block of Louisa St. Police located a woman who had a gunshot wound, and she was transported to a hospital by EMS to be treated for her injuries.

At around 7:49 p.m., NOPD investigated a homicide where a man was allegedly shot and killed at the intersection of South Laverne Street and Virgilian Street.

At the same time, NOPD was also investigating an aggravated battery by shooting in the 600 block of Beechcraft St. where a man was shot.