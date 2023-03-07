Three families displaced, multiple pets dead after Harahan fire Sunday night

The fire broke out at around 10 p.m. Sunday night on Shannon Lane in Harahan. The Harahan Fire Chief said the cause is still under investigation.

HARAHAN, La. — Three homes were destroyed and others damaged in a fire that broke out around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 200 Block of Shannon Lane in Harahan.

No one was hurt, but the families lost several pets.

Harahan Fire Chief Todd St. Cyr said Jefferson Parish arson investigators and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anne Davis said she had just finished praying the rosary when she heard a loud noise.

“I heard this terrible pow which I assumed it was a gun that went off," Davis said.

According to Harahan Fire Chief, Todd St. Cyr, the sound was probably propane tanks at the residence next door that were exploding.

Davis said when she looked out her window, she saw a flame at the neighbor's house.

“It went so fast like a ball of fire it just went swoosh down the alleyway between her and I. And I heard it hit my house and there it was my whole house on that side was the flame right there," Davis said.

Davis said she got out with the help of another neighbor, 18-year-old Andrew.

“I could not walk," Davis said. "I was in total shock. So, Andrew actually came and got me and just about carried me next door and held me the whole time."

Davis has lived in her home for 70 years. She said by the grace of God she will rebuild her home, but she lost someone irreplaceable, her cat, Bayou.

“He’s my reason I got up in the morning, went to work, came home. He greeted me. He should never have to die this way. We couldn’t get him out, it’s just so unfair," Davis said.

The family said they broke out windows trying to rescue the cat, but he died due to smoke inhalation.

On Monday, they salvaged pots and pans, shoes and whatever family mementos they could find.

Davis said she didn't have homeowners' insurance because she's in the middle of litigation with her insurance company.

“We had insurance forever and they wouldn’t help us with Ida. They wanted to give me like 23 dollars," Davis said.

While Davis and her family said the response to the fire seemed slow, Chief St. Cyr said they responded in under six minutes.

East Bank Consolidated and Third District Volunteer Fire Departments were also called in to help.

Chief St. Cyr said there were around 50 firefighters on the scene.

This is the aftermath of a fire that broke out around 10 last night in Harahan on Shannon Ln. According to Harahan Fire Chief Todd St. Cyr, the cause is still under investigation. He said JP arson investigators and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are working the case. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/FS3vk5YkV7 — Lily Cummings (@lilyrcummings) July 3, 2023