Three family members killed in crash on I-49, two survivors in critical condition

The driver who crashed head on into their SUV was pronounced dead on the scene.

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Three members of a Louisiana family were killed and two more are in the hospital after a driver crashed head on into their SUV Friday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, 54-year-old John Lundy was driving a pickup truck the wrong way on I-49 and crashed head on into an SUV with five people inside.

Police said 20-year-old Lindy Rae Simmons, 14-year-old Kamryn Simmons and 16-year-old Christopher Simmons, all Jeanerette residents, were killed in the crash along with Lundy. Two more passengers inside the SUV were taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

Katie Simmons DeRouen identified the victims in the crash as her mother and youngest siblings along with her youngest brother's girlfriend. According to De Rouen, they were driving home from her brother's basketball game when the crash happened.

DeRouen says the other driver in this crash was intoxicated. Official toxicology results are pending, according to state police.

She created a GoFundMe Page to raise money for the surviving victims medical care and share more of her family's story.