Three fitness parks are opening in Metairie this summer

Ribbon to be cut for first park on Thursday

METAIRIE, La. — Three fitness parks in Metairie will open this summer that will bring outdoor gyms and workouts to the Jefferson Parish.

The gyms are opening thanks to a partnership between Jefferson City Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vracken, the Jefferson Chamber Foundation, LCMC health, and FitLot.

The first two parks at Bonnabel Boat Launch and Hog Alley Linear Park are now open for use with ribbon-cuttings set for June 16 and June 22 respectively, according to a press release.

The parks feature a combination of cardio, balance, flexibility, and strength equipment designed for ages 13 and older.

The third location will open at Clearview Shores Park later in the summer.

FitLot had recently completed parks in New Orleans.

“By partnering with LiveWell Jefferson, LCMC Health, and FitLot, we’re removing many of the barriers residents face in achieving a healthy, more active lifestyle,” Van Vrancken said in the press release. “These fitness parks take the walls off the gym and create free access to high quality fitness equipment along with regular workout classes guided by our Jefferson Parks & Recreation Department.”

“We’re thrilled to have the support of Councilwoman Van Vrancken, Jefferson Parks & Recreation, the Jefferson Chamber Foundation, and LCMC Health,” FitLot Executive Director Adam Mejerson said. “Together, we’re making Metairie stronger and healthier so that more of us can truly ‘LiveWell.’”