x
Local News

Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 East at High-rise diverts traffic, closed lanes now open

A multi-vehicle crash resulted in an undisclosed injury and a temporary closure of three lanes.
Credit: WWL

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has reopened three lanes after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-10 East at High-rise resulted in injury and diverted traffic, according to a Sunday press release.

NOPD had learned at around 3:09 p.m. that a vehicle was overturned in a collision that involved several other vehicles, according to the press release.

Traffic was initially diverted and three lanes were shut down but have since reopened as of 4:50 p.m. on Sunday.

The NOPD said they have no other information to share at this time.

