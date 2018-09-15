NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a triple shooting on the interstate Saturday night in New Orleans East.

The shooting happened near I-10 East and the Morrison Road exit shortly after 11 p.m.

Police said a 43-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and 57-year-old man were going east on the interstate when a white vehicle drove up on the passenger's side. That's when police say someone in the white vehicle began shooting.

The victims then drove themselves to a local hospital.

No other details on the shooting were released.

