THIBODAUX, La. -- Three teens are in jail after deputies say they found five guns from numerous stolen vehicles in their possession.

Deputies say on May 31, they responded to multiple vehicle burglaries in the Thibodaux area. Later that afternoon, they arrested Dezmonta Ellis, 18, and Kobe Wilson, 17, after finding guns which had been reported as stolen.

During the investigation, detectives said they identified Rashad Frazier, 17, as a third suspect. Deputies said Frazier was in possession of two of the stolen guns and linked him to the burglaries.

Ellis and Wilson were booked with multiple counts of burglary from a motor vehicle. Wilson was also booked with illegal possession of a firearm.

Frazier surrendered June 1 and was booked with various counts including a probation violation.

© 2018 WWL